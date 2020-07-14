Amenities
9652 Motley Ln. Available 07/01/19 3Bdrm +Townhome, AT Vienna METRO, New Kit *Wd Brng Frpl * 2 Prkg Spaces AVAIL 7/1 - Walk 0.3 miles to Vienna METRO! Large 3-Level Townhome with updated eat-in kitchen and finished lower level in charming, quiet, landscaped community close to Oakton High School, I-66, Mosaic and Pan American Shopping Center * 3 full baths plus a main floor powder room * Wood-burning Fireplace * Neutral decor, wall-to-wall carpet, separate dining area * Rent includes HOA fees, trash collection, and 2 assigned parking places * No smoking, pet case by case, no cats. Owner managed, On line application.
Available 7/1/2019
Lease term: 1 to 5 years
Security Deposit: $2650
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $106,000
Showings by appointment. Call 703-307-5091c. Robert@bhgpremier.com
Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Premier Real Estate
450 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Licensed in Virginia
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4935399)