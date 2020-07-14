All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

9652 Motley Ln.

9652 Motley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9652 Motley Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
9652 Motley Ln. Available 07/01/19 3Bdrm +Townhome, AT Vienna METRO, New Kit *Wd Brng Frpl * 2 Prkg Spaces AVAIL 7/1 - Walk 0.3 miles to Vienna METRO! Large 3-Level Townhome with updated eat-in kitchen and finished lower level in charming, quiet, landscaped community close to Oakton High School, I-66, Mosaic and Pan American Shopping Center * 3 full baths plus a main floor powder room * Wood-burning Fireplace * Neutral decor, wall-to-wall carpet, separate dining area * Rent includes HOA fees, trash collection, and 2 assigned parking places * No smoking, pet case by case, no cats. Owner managed, On line application.

Available 7/1/2019
Lease term: 1 to 5 years
Security Deposit: $2650
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $106,000

Showings by appointment. Call 703-307-5091c. Robert@bhgpremier.com

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Premier Real Estate
450 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Licensed in Virginia

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4935399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9652 Motley Ln. have any available units?
9652 Motley Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9652 Motley Ln. have?
Some of 9652 Motley Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9652 Motley Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9652 Motley Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9652 Motley Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9652 Motley Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 9652 Motley Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 9652 Motley Ln. offers parking.
Does 9652 Motley Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9652 Motley Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9652 Motley Ln. have a pool?
No, 9652 Motley Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9652 Motley Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9652 Motley Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9652 Motley Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9652 Motley Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
