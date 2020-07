Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities green community parking

Located in sought after Sutton Green Community, just steps from Oakton High school. This three level townhouse has hardwood on main level, maintenance free deck, patio, and fenced in back yard. Walkable to Vienna Metro, conveniently located near major highways - 66, 495, 29, 50, and 123. Please call/text showing contact to schedule a showing.