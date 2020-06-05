3061 WATERLOO LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home has everything you want. Welcoming end unit gets plenty of natural light. Expansive, open floor plan. Wait till you see the amount of storage in the kitchen area. Even has a pantry. Island with space for stools. Granite counters Living room overlooks charming quad. Master bath has separate soaking tub and shower. Walk-in closet. Laundry on bedroom level. Hardwood floors on main living levels. Rec. Rm/office/guest room on entry level. Deck. 2- car garage plus 2 additional parking permits. What a location! So convenient. About a mile to Metro. Bus nearby. Quick access to I-66. A short drive to the Mosaic District . Enjoy the facilities of the Providence Recreation Center which is a few blocks away. Offers activities for all ages. Close to town of Vienna with its community activities, restaurants, shopping. No smoking. No pets. Pics from previous listing. Be sure to see this fine home. Owner will consider a lease up to 36 months. Please practice COVID-19 guidelines. Shoe covers and hand sanitizer at house. Agents please text tenant for appointment. Please see remarks in Agent section.