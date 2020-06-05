All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 3061 WATERLOO LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3061 WATERLOO LN
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

3061 WATERLOO LN

3061 Waterloo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3061 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has everything you want. Welcoming end unit gets plenty of natural light. Expansive, open floor plan. Wait till you see the amount of storage in the kitchen area. Even has a pantry. Island with space for stools. Granite counters Living room overlooks charming quad. Master bath has separate soaking tub and shower. Walk-in closet. Laundry on bedroom level. Hardwood floors on main living levels. Rec. Rm/office/guest room on entry level. Deck. 2- car garage plus 2 additional parking permits. What a location! So convenient. About a mile to Metro. Bus nearby. Quick access to I-66. A short drive to the Mosaic District . Enjoy the facilities of the Providence Recreation Center which is a few blocks away. Offers activities for all ages. Close to town of Vienna with its community activities, restaurants, shopping. No smoking. No pets. Pics from previous listing. Be sure to see this fine home. Owner will consider a lease up to 36 months. Please practice COVID-19 guidelines. Shoe covers and hand sanitizer at house. Agents please text tenant for appointment. Please see remarks in Agent section.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 WATERLOO LN have any available units?
3061 WATERLOO LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 WATERLOO LN have?
Some of 3061 WATERLOO LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 WATERLOO LN currently offering any rent specials?
3061 WATERLOO LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 WATERLOO LN pet-friendly?
No, 3061 WATERLOO LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3061 WATERLOO LN offer parking?
Yes, 3061 WATERLOO LN offers parking.
Does 3061 WATERLOO LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3061 WATERLOO LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 WATERLOO LN have a pool?
No, 3061 WATERLOO LN does not have a pool.
Does 3061 WATERLOO LN have accessible units?
No, 3061 WATERLOO LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 WATERLOO LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3061 WATERLOO LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University