All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE

3051 Trevor House Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3051 Trevor House Drive, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished, Just bring your suitcase, Minimum 6 months lease. 2 Full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with spiral stairs to a loft that can be used as as office. Close to Vienna Metro and most major Highways. Available 02/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University