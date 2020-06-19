3051 TREVOR HOUSE DRIVE

Fully Furnished, Just bring your suitcase, Minimum 6 months lease. 2 Full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with spiral stairs to a loft that can be used as as office. Close to Vienna Metro and most major Highways. Available 02/1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
