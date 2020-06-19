All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 3025 SUGAR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
3025 SUGAR LANE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

3025 SUGAR LANE

3025 Sugar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3025 Sugar Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Completely remodeled with top of the line everything. New kitchen, new bathrooms, new windows, electric and plumbing, New front and back yard patio. Wired for ethernet and coax, FIOS internet included in rent. Great open floor plan with hardwood floors, Sun filled living room and family room. outstanding kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and high end stainless steal appliances. The upper level feature three good sized bedrooms including the master suite with full bathroom. Lower level feature wet bar/kitchenette with built in cabinets, granite counter tops and wine rack, family room, full bath and bedroom, wood floors and walks out to a private fenced patio. Short drive or walk to Vienna Metro, You can see from the photos that this will rent very fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 SUGAR LANE have any available units?
3025 SUGAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 SUGAR LANE have?
Some of 3025 SUGAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 SUGAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3025 SUGAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 SUGAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3025 SUGAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 3025 SUGAR LANE offer parking?
No, 3025 SUGAR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3025 SUGAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 SUGAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 SUGAR LANE have a pool?
No, 3025 SUGAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3025 SUGAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 3025 SUGAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 SUGAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 SUGAR LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University