3025 SUGAR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Completely remodeled with top of the line everything. New kitchen, new bathrooms, new windows, electric and plumbing, New front and back yard patio. Wired for ethernet and coax, FIOS internet included in rent. Great open floor plan with hardwood floors, Sun filled living room and family room. outstanding kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and high end stainless steal appliances. The upper level feature three good sized bedrooms including the master suite with full bathroom. Lower level feature wet bar/kitchenette with built in cabinets, granite counter tops and wine rack, family room, full bath and bedroom, wood floors and walks out to a private fenced patio. Short drive or walk to Vienna Metro, You can see from the photos that this will rent very fast.