Oakton, VA
2634 Oakton Glen Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

2634 Oakton Glen Drive

2634 Oakton Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2634 Oakton Glen Dr, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super Spacious 4BR 3.5VA in Vienna with Lovely Lot and LAWNCARE INCLUDED! - Gorgeous, spacious home on a corner lot in Vienna is not to be missed! Enjoy four bedrooms (including a remodeled master suite), three bathrooms and a main floor powder room space to spare! Enjoy cooking for family and/or friends in a lovingly updated kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, as well as formal dining room and a breakfast nook. Family room features a fireplace and wet bar, with a walkout to a dazzling patio. Downstairs recreation room features its own wet bar and full bath. Feel free to enjoy the fenced back yard as LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Pets case by case, $500 pet deposit, $25 monthly pet rent, limit one. Available now. Application fee $50 per adult applicant and non-refundable. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com. FIOS Ready, 2 miles to Vienna metro!

Available now
Terms: 12 to 24 months
Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, $25 monthly pet rent, $500 pet deposit, limit one pet

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income $150,000.

Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor, licensed in VA and DC
Showings by appointment only
Text/call Sean Bugg at 571-230-6098 or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
6842 Elm St., Suite 303
McLean, VA 22101
Office: (703) 448-0212

(RLNE4975557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Oakton Glen Drive have any available units?
2634 Oakton Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 Oakton Glen Drive have?
Some of 2634 Oakton Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 Oakton Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Oakton Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Oakton Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 Oakton Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2634 Oakton Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2634 Oakton Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 2634 Oakton Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 Oakton Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Oakton Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 2634 Oakton Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Oakton Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2634 Oakton Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Oakton Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 Oakton Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
