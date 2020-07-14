2634 Oakton Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super Spacious 4BR 3.5VA in Vienna with Lovely Lot and LAWNCARE INCLUDED! - Gorgeous, spacious home on a corner lot in Vienna is not to be missed! Enjoy four bedrooms (including a remodeled master suite), three bathrooms and a main floor powder room space to spare! Enjoy cooking for family and/or friends in a lovingly updated kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, as well as formal dining room and a breakfast nook. Family room features a fireplace and wet bar, with a walkout to a dazzling patio. Downstairs recreation room features its own wet bar and full bath. Feel free to enjoy the fenced back yard as LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Pets case by case, $500 pet deposit, $25 monthly pet rent, limit one. Available now. Application fee $50 per adult applicant and non-refundable. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com. FIOS Ready, 2 miles to Vienna metro!



Available now

Terms: 12 to 24 months

Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, $25 monthly pet rent, $500 pet deposit, limit one pet



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income $150,000.



Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor, licensed in VA and DC

Showings by appointment only

Text/call Sean Bugg at 571-230-6098 or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

6842 Elm St., Suite 303

McLean, VA 22101

Office: (703) 448-0212



