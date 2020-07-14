2634 Oakton Glen Drive

Amenities
Super Spacious 4BR 3.5VA in Vienna with Lovely Lot and LAWNCARE INCLUDED! - Gorgeous, spacious home on a corner lot in Vienna is not to be missed! Enjoy four bedrooms (including a remodeled master suite), three bathrooms and a main floor powder room space to spare! Enjoy cooking for family and/or friends in a lovingly updated kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, as well as formal dining room and a breakfast nook. Family room features a fireplace and wet bar, with a walkout to a dazzling patio. Downstairs recreation room features its own wet bar and full bath. Feel free to enjoy the fenced back yard as LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Pets case by case, $500 pet deposit, $25 monthly pet rent, limit one. Available now. Application fee $50 per adult applicant and non-refundable. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com. FIOS Ready, 2 miles to Vienna metro!
Available now
Terms: 12 to 24 months
Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, $25 monthly pet rent, $500 pet deposit, limit one pet
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income $150,000.
Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor, licensed in VA and DC
Showings by appointment only
Text/call Sean Bugg at 571-230-6098 or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
6842 Elm St., Suite 303
McLean, VA 22101
Office: (703) 448-0212
(RLNE4975557)