Oakton, VA
10204 GARRETT ST
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:38 AM

10204 GARRETT ST

10204 Garrett Street · No Longer Available
Location

10204 Garrett Street, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in sought after Little Vienna Estates. This home is in a rural type setting adjacent to beautiful Kemper Park. It has a detached two car garage, deck with large screened in gazebo and large fenced back yard with beautiful patio and fireplace. The main level has an open floor plan combining kitchen, living and dining room with fresh paint and gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Lower level has large family room, full bath, laundry room, bedroom and fully applianced second kitchen with private entrance. The Master Bedroom suite is on the main level and has a private balcony overlooking the spacious back yard with garden plot. Lower level has two storage rooms. The home borders Kemper Park with tennis courts, playground, basketball courts and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 GARRETT ST have any available units?
10204 GARRETT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10204 GARRETT ST have?
Some of 10204 GARRETT ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 GARRETT ST currently offering any rent specials?
10204 GARRETT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 GARRETT ST pet-friendly?
No, 10204 GARRETT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10204 GARRETT ST offer parking?
Yes, 10204 GARRETT ST offers parking.
Does 10204 GARRETT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 GARRETT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 GARRETT ST have a pool?
No, 10204 GARRETT ST does not have a pool.
Does 10204 GARRETT ST have accessible units?
No, 10204 GARRETT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 GARRETT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 GARRETT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
