10204 GARRETT ST

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in sought after Little Vienna Estates. This home is in a rural type setting adjacent to beautiful Kemper Park. It has a detached two car garage, deck with large screened in gazebo and large fenced back yard with beautiful patio and fireplace. The main level has an open floor plan combining kitchen, living and dining room with fresh paint and gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Lower level has large family room, full bath, laundry room, bedroom and fully applianced second kitchen with private entrance. The Master Bedroom suite is on the main level and has a private balcony overlooking the spacious back yard with garden plot. Lower level has two storage rooms. The home borders Kemper Park with tennis courts, playground, basketball courts and hiking trails.