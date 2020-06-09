All apartments in Oak Grove
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:37 PM

45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE

45906 Peach Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

45906 Peach Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Charming, spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA townhouse at convenient location, with large deck. Open floor plan and hardwood floor on the main level, upgraded stainless appliance and granite counter top, large deck for quite enjoyment; Upper level has 3 bedrooms, spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet ; Finished huge bed/family room with full bath in lower level, all above ground with walkout door to backyard and community play ground; One car garage, driveway and plenty off-street parking. Great Loudoun County schools; Close to shops (Costco, Wegmans, Target, etc), restaurants, RT 267, 28, IAD and commuter/transit spots. Walking distance to W&OD trail. Available August 1,2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE have any available units?
45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

