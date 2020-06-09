45906 PEACH OAK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Charming, spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA townhouse at convenient location, with large deck. Open floor plan and hardwood floor on the main level, upgraded stainless appliance and granite counter top, large deck for quite enjoyment; Upper level has 3 bedrooms, spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet ; Finished huge bed/family room with full bath in lower level, all above ground with walkout door to backyard and community play ground; One car garage, driveway and plenty off-street parking. Great Loudoun County schools; Close to shops (Costco, Wegmans, Target, etc), restaurants, RT 267, 28, IAD and commuter/transit spots. Walking distance to W&OD trail. Available August 1,2020.