23101 Fontwell Sq Available 10/21/19 BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWN HOME - Renter's Warehous Proudly Presents to you! Very nice End Town Home. LIKE brand new. New Carpet, beautiful paint colors, fireplace, large balcony, lots of sunlight. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths garage, and small back yard. Very private setting. Very close to Dulles Airport and Shops and restaurants. Utilities not included. 10.00 does apply monthly for utilities and maintenance reductions program. 99.00 one time portal set up fee. This property is like new. Call or text for showing

703-356-9045



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5226429)