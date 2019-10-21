All apartments in Oak Grove
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

23101 Fontwell Sq

23101 Fontwell Square · No Longer Available
Location

23101 Fontwell Square, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
23101 Fontwell Sq Available 10/21/19 BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWN HOME - Renter's Warehous Proudly Presents to you! Very nice End Town Home. LIKE brand new. New Carpet, beautiful paint colors, fireplace, large balcony, lots of sunlight. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths garage, and small back yard. Very private setting. Very close to Dulles Airport and Shops and restaurants. Utilities not included. 10.00 does apply monthly for utilities and maintenance reductions program. 99.00 one time portal set up fee. This property is like new. Call or text for showing
703-356-9045

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5226429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23101 Fontwell Sq have any available units?
23101 Fontwell Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 23101 Fontwell Sq have?
Some of 23101 Fontwell Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23101 Fontwell Sq currently offering any rent specials?
23101 Fontwell Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23101 Fontwell Sq pet-friendly?
No, 23101 Fontwell Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 23101 Fontwell Sq offer parking?
Yes, 23101 Fontwell Sq offers parking.
Does 23101 Fontwell Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23101 Fontwell Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23101 Fontwell Sq have a pool?
No, 23101 Fontwell Sq does not have a pool.
Does 23101 Fontwell Sq have accessible units?
No, 23101 Fontwell Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 23101 Fontwell Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 23101 Fontwell Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23101 Fontwell Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 23101 Fontwell Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

