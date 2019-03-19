All apartments in Oak Grove
Home
Oak Grove, VA
22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE

22923 Chinkapin Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22923 Chinkapin Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully maintained TH with 2 car garage and comfortable living on three levels. Well appointed interior with hardwood floors and carpet. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops connect to a cozy living area leading to a large deck. The deck overlooks a good sized back lot backing to trees. The lower level has a large rec room with a walk out to a block and stone patio. See this TH. Located in a convenient well thought out neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, rt 28 and Dulles airport. Shown by appointment only. Available, April 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE have any available units?
22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
