22923 CHINKAPIN OAK TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautifully maintained TH with 2 car garage and comfortable living on three levels. Well appointed interior with hardwood floors and carpet. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops connect to a cozy living area leading to a large deck. The deck overlooks a good sized back lot backing to trees. The lower level has a large rec room with a walk out to a block and stone patio. See this TH. Located in a convenient well thought out neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, rt 28 and Dulles airport. Shown by appointment only. Available, April 1, 2019.