Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, well-maintained townhouse available for rent immediately. Absolutely stunning home with one car garage, trex deck, gourmet kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, SS appliances, cool backsplash, wide planks hardwood floors throughout the main floor and stairs, and tiled front entry. What not to like in this amazing home? Hurry! This one won~t last long!