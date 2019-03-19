All apartments in North Springfield
7603 HOGARTH STREET
7603 HOGARTH STREET

7603 Hogarth Street · No Longer Available
7603 Hogarth Street, North Springfield, VA 22151
North Springfield

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
parking
garage
Gorgeous home with open floor plan and lots of updates! Remodeled kitchen w/ granite countertops, 2.5 bathrooms redone with ceramic tiles. Hardwood floors on 2 levels, replacement windows, crown molding, recessed lights. Wood burning fireplace. 2 decks, 1 off MBR. 1 car garage. Beautiful, level, fenced in backyard. Lake Accotink, 1 light to 395 and 15 minutes to DC. Convenient to Tyson's Corner. Please make certified funds checks out to Wilkinson PM. $40 per applicant over 18. Must use listing agency~s lease. Deposit will be $2450 in certified funds.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 7603 HOGARTH STREET have any available units?
7603 HOGARTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7603 HOGARTH STREET have?
Some of 7603 HOGARTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7603 HOGARTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7603 HOGARTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7603 HOGARTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7603 HOGARTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Springfield.
Does 7603 HOGARTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7603 HOGARTH STREET does offer parking.
Does 7603 HOGARTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7603 HOGARTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7603 HOGARTH STREET have a pool?
No, 7603 HOGARTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7603 HOGARTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 7603 HOGARTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7603 HOGARTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7603 HOGARTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7603 HOGARTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7603 HOGARTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
