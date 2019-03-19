7603 HOGARTH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home with open floor plan and lots of updates! Remodeled kitchen w/ granite countertops, 2.5 bathrooms redone with ceramic tiles. Hardwood floors on 2 levels, replacement windows, crown molding, recessed lights. Wood burning fireplace. 2 decks, 1 off MBR. 1 car garage. Beautiful, level, fenced in backyard. Lake Accotink, 1 light to 395 and 15 minutes to DC. Convenient to Tyson's Corner. Please make certified funds checks out to Wilkinson PM. $40 per applicant over 18. Must use listing agency~s lease. Deposit will be $2450 in certified funds.