One level living with spacious yard in private setting backing to trees! Beautifully renovated bathrooms, as well as kitchen cabinets and countertops. Brick fireplace with wood laminate flooring throughout main level. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! Public bus and community ammenities (pool) less than a block away. Long driveway with carport. Extra storage space outside and in utility room.