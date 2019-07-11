5762 HEMING AVENUE

Amenities

Luxury 1-bedroom basement apartment for rent! All new! All utilities included, internet. Garden view. Brand new kitchen - quartz countertops, goose-neck faucet, new SS appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, removable microwave, oven, cooktop, insta-pot. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Spacious living room. Full bathroom with 60" shower. Laundry room. Furnished. Separate side entrance. Plenty of parking space. Close to rt 495, 395, 10-minutes drive to metro, short distance to Pentagon shuttle and bus stop, 5-minute drive to VRE Commuter train - easy commute to DC. 1-mile walk to Lake Accotink park.