5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy 1 level living in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath rambler with plenty of yard space. The house has newly updated bathrooms, all new plumbing, a brand new furnace and new central AC.Corner lot in quiet neighborhood. Plenty of room for parking. Cozy up to a nice fireplace in the winter months. Fantastic location right off 495 and Braddock Road. Only 5 miles from Alexandria and Crystal City.~ Be in Rosslyn, Reston, or Dulles w/in 30 minutes.~ Easy 15 minute commute to Ft. Belvoir/ NGA and the Defense Logistics Agency.3 blocks walking distance to North Springfield Elementary School and a short bike ride or 1 mile walk to Accotink Lake Park.~ Minutes to Springfield metro and express buses to DC, the Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City.House can be rented furnished for an additional fee. Pets on a case by case basis. No smokers, no vouchers. Welcome home!