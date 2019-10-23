5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET

Amenities
Enjoy 1 level living in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath rambler with plenty of yard space. The house has newly updated bathrooms, all new plumbing, a brand new furnace and new central AC.Corner lot in quiet neighborhood. Plenty of room for parking. Cozy up to a nice fireplace in the winter months. Fantastic location right off 495 and Braddock Road. Only 5 miles from Alexandria and Crystal City.~ Be in Rosslyn, Reston, or Dulles w/in 30 minutes.~ Easy 15 minute commute to Ft. Belvoir/ NGA and the Defense Logistics Agency.3 blocks walking distance to North Springfield Elementary School and a short bike ride or 1 mile walk to Accotink Lake Park.~ Minutes to Springfield metro and express buses to DC, the Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City.House can be rented furnished for an additional fee. Pets on a case by case basis. No smokers, no vouchers. Welcome home!