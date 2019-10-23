All apartments in North Springfield
North Springfield, VA
5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET

5400 Kempsville Street · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Kempsville Street, North Springfield, VA 22151
North Springfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy 1 level living in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath rambler with plenty of yard space. The house has newly updated bathrooms, all new plumbing, a brand new furnace and new central AC.Corner lot in quiet neighborhood. Plenty of room for parking. Cozy up to a nice fireplace in the winter months. Fantastic location right off 495 and Braddock Road. Only 5 miles from Alexandria and Crystal City.~ Be in Rosslyn, Reston, or Dulles w/in 30 minutes.~ Easy 15 minute commute to Ft. Belvoir/ NGA and the Defense Logistics Agency.3 blocks walking distance to North Springfield Elementary School and a short bike ride or 1 mile walk to Accotink Lake Park.~ Minutes to Springfield metro and express buses to DC, the Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City.House can be rented furnished for an additional fee. Pets on a case by case basis. No smokers, no vouchers. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET have any available units?
5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET have?
Some of 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET offers parking.
Does 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET have a pool?
No, 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5400 KEMPSVILLE STREET has units with air conditioning.
