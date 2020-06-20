9613 18th Bay B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

East Ocean View Beach Duplex - Property Id: 291650



Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, 1 block off the beach near the Tern with Large Galley style kitchen, totally remodeled with new Bathroom, Kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Smaill backyard in up and coming area close to shops, beach, bases, and central to Norfolk, and easy access to interstate. Private parking with joint laundry room in back of unit

