Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
9613 18th Bay B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9613 18th Bay B

9613 18th Bay Street · (757) 718-0025
Location

9613 18th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
East Ocean View Beach Duplex - Property Id: 291650

Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, 1 block off the beach near the Tern with Large Galley style kitchen, totally remodeled with new Bathroom, Kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Smaill backyard in up and coming area close to shops, beach, bases, and central to Norfolk, and easy access to interstate. Private parking with joint laundry room in back of unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291650
Property Id 291650

(RLNE5821953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 18th Bay B have any available units?
9613 18th Bay B has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 18th Bay B have?
Some of 9613 18th Bay B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 18th Bay B currently offering any rent specials?
9613 18th Bay B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 18th Bay B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9613 18th Bay B is pet friendly.
Does 9613 18th Bay B offer parking?
Yes, 9613 18th Bay B does offer parking.
Does 9613 18th Bay B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9613 18th Bay B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 18th Bay B have a pool?
No, 9613 18th Bay B does not have a pool.
Does 9613 18th Bay B have accessible units?
No, 9613 18th Bay B does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 18th Bay B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 18th Bay B has units with dishwashers.
