Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

9568 28th Bay Street Available 06/01/20 East Beach Home! 2-Car Detached Garage, Pet Friendly, Coastal Community w/Beach Access! Community Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Gym, & More! - Available June 1st! A charming home with 2-car detached garage in the coastal community of East Beach with playgrounds just across the street! Access the beaches at the end of your block, or enjoy the community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and lovely paths along the tree-lined streets of this fabulous neighborhood by the sea!

.

Features a beautiful downstairs master with private bath and twin walk-in closets! Too many upgrades to list, like the split bedroom floor-plan, 10 ceilings, crown molding accents galore, wainscoting, custom ceilings, laundry & mud room, dual zone HVAC, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet space and a covered front porch!

.

Youve got options for the carriage house add-on with a private kitchen, full bath, bedroom, living area, entry, and separate washer/dryer (listed price includes Carriage house. Price without carriage house will be $3,200). Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified tenants. Only 2 miles from Little Creek Amphibious base! Golf cart in garage conveys some maintenance by tenant required. Review the criteria below and call for your showing of this spectacular home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

.

Disclosures Owner to manage once lease is signed. Community rules & regulations apply to tenant and will be included in the lease. Some furnishings/art convey with home.

.

CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable

.

SCHOOL ZONES:

Little Creek Elementary, Azalea Gardens Middle, and Lake Taylor High School

.

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 25 miles

Oceana Air Station - 23 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base - 2 miles

Norfolk Naval Base - 6 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 14 miles

Fort Story 10 Miles

.

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home



(RLNE5778873)