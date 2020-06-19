All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 9568 28th Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
9568 28th Bay Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

9568 28th Bay Street

9568 28th Bay Street · (757) 481-0441 ext. 7574810441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
East Ocean View
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

9568 28th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9568 28th Bay Street · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
9568 28th Bay Street Available 06/01/20 East Beach Home! 2-Car Detached Garage, Pet Friendly, Coastal Community w/Beach Access! Community Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Gym, & More! - Available June 1st! A charming home with 2-car detached garage in the coastal community of East Beach with playgrounds just across the street! Access the beaches at the end of your block, or enjoy the community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and lovely paths along the tree-lined streets of this fabulous neighborhood by the sea!
.
Features a beautiful downstairs master with private bath and twin walk-in closets! Too many upgrades to list, like the split bedroom floor-plan, 10 ceilings, crown molding accents galore, wainscoting, custom ceilings, laundry & mud room, dual zone HVAC, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet space and a covered front porch!
.
Youve got options for the carriage house add-on with a private kitchen, full bath, bedroom, living area, entry, and separate washer/dryer (listed price includes Carriage house. Price without carriage house will be $3,200). Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified tenants. Only 2 miles from Little Creek Amphibious base! Golf cart in garage conveys some maintenance by tenant required. Review the criteria below and call for your showing of this spectacular home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
Disclosures Owner to manage once lease is signed. Community rules & regulations apply to tenant and will be included in the lease. Some furnishings/art convey with home.
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable
.
SCHOOL ZONES:
Little Creek Elementary, Azalea Gardens Middle, and Lake Taylor High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 25 miles
Oceana Air Station - 23 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base - 2 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 6 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 14 miles
Fort Story 10 Miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home

(RLNE5778873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9568 28th Bay Street have any available units?
9568 28th Bay Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 9568 28th Bay Street have?
Some of 9568 28th Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9568 28th Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
9568 28th Bay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9568 28th Bay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9568 28th Bay Street is pet friendly.
Does 9568 28th Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 9568 28th Bay Street does offer parking.
Does 9568 28th Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9568 28th Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9568 28th Bay Street have a pool?
Yes, 9568 28th Bay Street has a pool.
Does 9568 28th Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 9568 28th Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9568 28th Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9568 28th Bay Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9568 28th Bay Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr
Norfolk, VA 23503
The James Apartments
345 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity