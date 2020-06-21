All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

9535 Bay Front Drive

9535 Bay Front Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9535 Bay Front Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTY!! This condo is wonderful with all the goodies including garage! Enjoy swimming in the pool, eating in the restaurant, playing tennis and all that the condo it's self has to offer. Huge deck with lovely view, nicely decorated comfy place to call home! This condo comes with ALL utilities included with a $100.00 cap on the gas and electric, All furniture, linens, dishes, pots and pans. Bring your personal
things, food and relax... Application can be submitted by going to http://www.757rentals.com
Property Manager Debi Baker 757-374-7540

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 Bay Front Drive have any available units?
9535 Bay Front Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 9535 Bay Front Drive have?
Some of 9535 Bay Front Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9535 Bay Front Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9535 Bay Front Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 Bay Front Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9535 Bay Front Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 9535 Bay Front Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9535 Bay Front Drive does offer parking.
Does 9535 Bay Front Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9535 Bay Front Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 Bay Front Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9535 Bay Front Drive has a pool.
Does 9535 Bay Front Drive have accessible units?
No, 9535 Bay Front Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 Bay Front Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9535 Bay Front Drive has units with dishwashers.
