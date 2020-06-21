9535 Bay Front Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTY!! This condo is wonderful with all the goodies including garage! Enjoy swimming in the pool, eating in the restaurant, playing tennis and all that the condo it's self has to offer. Huge deck with lovely view, nicely decorated comfy place to call home! This condo comes with ALL utilities included with a $100.00 cap on the gas and electric, All furniture, linens, dishes, pots and pans. Bring your personal

things, food and relax... Application can be submitted by going to http://www.757rentals.com

Property Manager Debi Baker 757-374-7540