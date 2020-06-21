All apartments in Norfolk
917 Magnolia Avenue

917 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

917 Magnolia Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508
Larchmont-Edgewater

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARCHMONT - Charming Colonial in Larchmont with full front porch. Also has a large rear deck that looks out over tidal marsh-land. A nature lover's dream, yet close to downtown Norfolk, NOB, ODU, etc. This well-kept house has 2 fireplaces, beautiful hardwood floors, a detached 1-car garage, an office with built-in bookshelves, and so much more. Available for immediate occupancy. Please drive by first then call for a showing. Pets considered with additional deposit (fully refundable). Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com.

(RLNE2673970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
917 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 917 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
917 Magnolia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 917 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 917 Magnolia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 917 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 917 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 917 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 917 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
