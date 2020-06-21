917 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

LARCHMONT - Charming Colonial in Larchmont with full front porch. Also has a large rear deck that looks out over tidal marsh-land. A nature lover's dream, yet close to downtown Norfolk, NOB, ODU, etc. This well-kept house has 2 fireplaces, beautiful hardwood floors, a detached 1-car garage, an office with built-in bookshelves, and so much more. Available for immediate occupancy. Please drive by first then call for a showing. Pets considered with additional deposit (fully refundable). Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com.



