846 47th St

Amenities
Style:
2 bedroom Apartments – being remodeled
#1, 2 Downstairs (#1 on right side , #2 on left)
#3, 4 Upstairs (3 on right, 4 on left)
Lease Dates:
#1: 8/01/2020- 5/23/2021 | LEASED!
#2: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 | AVAILABLE
#3: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 | LEASED!
#4: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 | AVAILABLE
Features:
Under renovations for August Move-In
Vinyl wood planking
Front balconies
Parking in back yard
With laundry in each unit
Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season and personal use
Water fee – $30/person/month paid to mgmt. co
(RLNE5880281)