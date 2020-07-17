All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 846 47th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
846 47th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

846 47th St

846 West 47th Street · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

846 West 47th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $898 · Avail. now

$898

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Style:
2 bedroom Apartments – being remodeled
#1, 2 Downstairs (#1 on right side , #2 on left)
#3, 4 Upstairs (3 on right, 4 on left)
Lease Dates:
#1: 8/01/2020- 5/23/2021 | LEASED!
#2: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 | AVAILABLE
#3: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 | LEASED!
#4: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 | AVAILABLE
Features:
Under renovations for August Move-In
Vinyl wood planking
Front balconies
Parking in back yard
With laundry in each unit
Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season and personal use
Water fee – $30/person/month paid to mgmt. co

(RLNE5880281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 47th St have any available units?
846 47th St has a unit available for $898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 846 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
846 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 846 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 846 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 846 47th St offers parking.
Does 846 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 47th St have a pool?
No, 846 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 846 47th St have accessible units?
No, 846 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 846 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 846 47th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 846 47th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 846 47th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
The James Apartments
345 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl
Norfolk, VA 23510
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
Larchmont EdgewaterGhent

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity