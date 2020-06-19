All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

830 W 26th St

830 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

830 West 26th Street, Norfolk, VA 23517
Park Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Open concept 2 bedroom 1 bath unit only blocks from ODU. Centrally located near public transportation, EVMS, NOB, NNSY, and Portsmouth Naval Hospital. Fully renovated with everything brand new including; plumbing, electrical, soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances, brand new high efficiency central heat/air, bathroom, floors, fixtures, fans, and paint. Plenty of off street parking behind the building with extra bright security lights. Washer and dryer in the unit! This won't last, apply today! Sorry no pets or section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 W 26th St have any available units?
830 W 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 W 26th St have?
Some of 830 W 26th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 W 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
830 W 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 W 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 830 W 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 830 W 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 830 W 26th St does offer parking.
Does 830 W 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 W 26th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 W 26th St have a pool?
No, 830 W 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 830 W 26th St have accessible units?
No, 830 W 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 830 W 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 W 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
