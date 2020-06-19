830 W 26th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning

Open concept 2 bedroom 1 bath unit only blocks from ODU. Centrally located near public transportation, EVMS, NOB, NNSY, and Portsmouth Naval Hospital. Fully renovated with everything brand new including; plumbing, electrical, soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances, brand new high efficiency central heat/air, bathroom, floors, fixtures, fans, and paint. Plenty of off street parking behind the building with extra bright security lights. Washer and dryer in the unit! This won't last, apply today! Sorry no pets or section 8.