Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a one of a kind find. 5 beds, 4 full baths, 2 car garage, built in 2013, kitchen complete with stainless appliance, washer and dryer provided, First floor bedroom and full bath, culdesac, huge layout, yard has double gates for your toys, pets welcome on a case by case basis with fees. Move in Mid June. Summer cookouts are calling!!