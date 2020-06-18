814 Harrington Avenue Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Five Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home with Vintage Charm of 1915. Soaring ceiling heights, 5' windows, coffered ceilings and more compliment this beautiful home. Open Living and Dining Rooms make Great Space for Entertaining. Eat-in Kitchen has a Cheerful & Bright Breakfast Room overlooking the fenced backyard. Master Bedroom with ensuite Bathroom. Four Spacious Bedrooms. Street and Private Off Street Parking. Conveniently located in the Ghent neighborhood near Fantastic Shopping, Entertainment and Dining. Just minutes to Hospitals, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk Naval Bases and so much more. Tenant responsible to cover the cost of the HVAC Filter replacement service.