814 Harrington Avenue Avenue

814 Harrington Avenue · (866) 203-6000
Location

814 Harrington Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517
West 21st Street

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

Five Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home with Vintage Charm of 1915. Soaring ceiling heights, 5' windows, coffered ceilings and more compliment this beautiful home. Open Living and Dining Rooms make Great Space for Entertaining. Eat-in Kitchen has a Cheerful & Bright Breakfast Room overlooking the fenced backyard. Master Bedroom with ensuite Bathroom. Four Spacious Bedrooms. Street and Private Off Street Parking. Conveniently located in the Ghent neighborhood near Fantastic Shopping, Entertainment and Dining. Just minutes to Hospitals, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk Naval Bases and so much more. Tenant responsible to cover the cost of the HVAC Filter replacement service.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Does 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue have any available units?
814 Harrington Avenue Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue have?
Some of 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 Harrington Avenue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue does offer parking.
Does 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Harrington Avenue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
