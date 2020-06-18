808 BRANDON Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking

Really beautiful, classic Ghent home just one building off Colley Ave. so easy access to great restaurants and shops. Close to the hospital and EVMS complex and just a short distance to ODU and Downtown Norfolk. High ceilings, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, good sized kitchen with newer cabinets, a new higher end gas range, in unit laundry. This first floor unit is wonderful! Basement storage and off street lot parking along with on street parking. Owner will do multi-year lease for $1345.00. Application online.