808 BRANDON Avenue
808 BRANDON Avenue

808 Brandon Avenue · (757) 717-3077
Location

808 Brandon Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517
Ghent

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
Really beautiful, classic Ghent home just one building off Colley Ave. so easy access to great restaurants and shops. Close to the hospital and EVMS complex and just a short distance to ODU and Downtown Norfolk. High ceilings, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, good sized kitchen with newer cabinets, a new higher end gas range, in unit laundry. This first floor unit is wonderful! Basement storage and off street lot parking along with on street parking. Owner will do multi-year lease for $1345.00. Application online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 BRANDON Avenue have any available units?
808 BRANDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 808 BRANDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 BRANDON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 BRANDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 808 BRANDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 808 BRANDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 808 BRANDON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 808 BRANDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 BRANDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 BRANDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 BRANDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 BRANDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 BRANDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 BRANDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 BRANDON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 BRANDON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 BRANDON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
