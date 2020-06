Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Looking for a nice rental home near the beach? This could be it. Available for immediate occupancy, this nearly 1800 Square foot, 4 year old town home offers 3 BR, 2.5 baths, custom baths, upgraded appliances, including washer and dryer. Located near Little Creek Rd and Shore Drive, minutes from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and the beach. Schedule your showing of this home today. Pet Friendly.