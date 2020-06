Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Downstairs unit of Duplex close to Little Creek Base, Oceanview beaches, marinas, shopping, and bus lines. Large and spacious bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Fenced in yard with large detached workshop. Washer & Dryer. Water included with the rent. Pets considered. Available 6/11/2020.

Limehouse Property Management, 757-986-0526.

See All of our Available Rentals at LimehousePropertyManagement.com