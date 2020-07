7700 Cortlandt Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**$150 AGENT BONUS IF LEASE BY JUNE 26, 2020**** $150 OFF THE 1ST MONTH RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JUNE 26, 2020 ** CHARMING DUPLEX WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ONE IN THE MASTER. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED , HVAC JAN 2018, NEWER ROOF, NEWER STORM SECURITY DOOR. ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, EXTRA ROOM CAN BE USED AS A DEN OR OFFICE, STORAGE SHED & DECK. CLOSE TO MILITARY BASES, SHOPPING, INTERSTATES & PARKS. SMALL PET ACCEPTABLE WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. GAS INCLUDED IN RENT, RENTER PAYS 2/3 THE WATER BILL.