All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive

6819 East Tanners Creek Drive · (757) 481-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

6819 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA 23513
Rosemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive · Avail. Jul 11

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive Available 07/11/20 Fabulous 4-Bedroom Home Available 07-11-2020!! Backyard with HUGE Covered Deck! Pet Friendly! Must See! - A fabulous pet-friendly 4-bedroom brick ranch home in Tanners Creek with attached 1-car garage! Over 1,900 square feet! You will love the fenced backyard with a HUGE covered deck! Formal living and dining room PLUS family room with cozy wood-burning fireplace and DSM-5 wiring (for gaming) and surround sound!! Family room opens to your covered deck and backyard. A spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook, pantry, stainless steel appliances and mosaic backsplash! All bedrooms are downstairs except a spacious FROG off the eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and a private bath! Newer laminate flooring in common areas and kitchen! Downstairs utility area with laundry connections only. A great central location near several military installations and the new outlets (including IKEA)! Dont miss this one! Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants! Available for a move in of 07-11-2020! Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable
.
SCHOOLS ZONES:
Tanners Creek Elementary, Norview Middle, and Norview High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Little Creek Amphibious Base 4 Miles
Oceana Naval Air Station 20 Miles
Norfolk Naval Station 7 Miles
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center 22 Miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center 13 Miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark and Team!

(RLNE4912989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive have any available units?
6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive have?
Some of 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23513
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23510
The James Apartments
345 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road
Norfolk, VA 23503

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity