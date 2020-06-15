Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive Available 07/11/20 Fabulous 4-Bedroom Home Available 07-11-2020!! Backyard with HUGE Covered Deck! Pet Friendly! Must See! - A fabulous pet-friendly 4-bedroom brick ranch home in Tanners Creek with attached 1-car garage! Over 1,900 square feet! You will love the fenced backyard with a HUGE covered deck! Formal living and dining room PLUS family room with cozy wood-burning fireplace and DSM-5 wiring (for gaming) and surround sound!! Family room opens to your covered deck and backyard. A spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook, pantry, stainless steel appliances and mosaic backsplash! All bedrooms are downstairs except a spacious FROG off the eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and a private bath! Newer laminate flooring in common areas and kitchen! Downstairs utility area with laundry connections only. A great central location near several military installations and the new outlets (including IKEA)! Dont miss this one! Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants! Available for a move in of 07-11-2020! Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable

SCHOOLS ZONES:

Tanners Creek Elementary, Norview Middle, and Norview High School

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Little Creek Amphibious Base 4 Miles

Oceana Naval Air Station 20 Miles

Norfolk Naval Station 7 Miles

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center 22 Miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center 13 Miles

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark and Team!



