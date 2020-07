Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

609 Botetourt Gardens - Ghent square at its best. Nicely maintained 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths in move in condition.Updated kitchens and baths with all appliances included.Perfect finished 3rd floor with full bedroom, bath and storage.Home is beautifully landscaped to include a super back deck and backyard fully fenced. Centrally located and access to pool, playground and clubhouse.Pets negotiable



Available NOW. Contact Melissa Johnson with Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at (757)222-6264 to schedule a viewing or have any questions.



(RLNE5917273)