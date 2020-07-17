Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

515 OAK GROVE ROAD Available 08/01/20 Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty - Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty....excellent condition and a true pleasure to tour. All brick, near half-acre and beautifully landscaped corner lot, detached garage. Hardwoods throughout living areas! 4 bedrooms (entire 3rd floor is 4th bedroom), office w/FP. family room is H-U-G-E: 20' x 40'! 3 Fireplaces! Note that formal LR FP decorative only. Formal living & dining rooms...a true entertaining home well appointed and well cared for...Just a lovely home in excellent condition! TRUE PERK: Year-round grounds maintenance provided by owner! Electric fence for approved small pet. DYNAMITE HOME! Easy drive to historic downtown waterfront, arts district and Norfolk Yacht Club. Short, 11 minute commute to Norfolk Naval Station, 19 minutes to JEB Little Creek, 33 minutes to Dam Neck Air Station. Excellent walking neighborhood w/scenic parks. A lovely home in a beautiful community! A DEF MUST SEE!



(RLNE5868405)