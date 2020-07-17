All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 515 OAK GROVE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
515 OAK GROVE ROAD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

515 OAK GROVE ROAD

515 Oak Grove Road · (757) 758-6698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

515 Oak Grove Road, Norfolk, VA 23505
Talbot Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 515 OAK GROVE ROAD · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
515 OAK GROVE ROAD Available 08/01/20 Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty - Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty....excellent condition and a true pleasure to tour. All brick, near half-acre and beautifully landscaped corner lot, detached garage. Hardwoods throughout living areas! 4 bedrooms (entire 3rd floor is 4th bedroom), office w/FP. family room is H-U-G-E: 20' x 40'! 3 Fireplaces! Note that formal LR FP decorative only. Formal living & dining rooms...a true entertaining home well appointed and well cared for...Just a lovely home in excellent condition! TRUE PERK: Year-round grounds maintenance provided by owner! Electric fence for approved small pet. DYNAMITE HOME! Easy drive to historic downtown waterfront, arts district and Norfolk Yacht Club. Short, 11 minute commute to Norfolk Naval Station, 19 minutes to JEB Little Creek, 33 minutes to Dam Neck Air Station. Excellent walking neighborhood w/scenic parks. A lovely home in a beautiful community! A DEF MUST SEE!

(RLNE5868405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 OAK GROVE ROAD have any available units?
515 OAK GROVE ROAD has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 515 OAK GROVE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
515 OAK GROVE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 OAK GROVE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 OAK GROVE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 515 OAK GROVE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 515 OAK GROVE ROAD offers parking.
Does 515 OAK GROVE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 OAK GROVE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 OAK GROVE ROAD have a pool?
No, 515 OAK GROVE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 515 OAK GROVE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 515 OAK GROVE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 515 OAK GROVE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 OAK GROVE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 OAK GROVE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 OAK GROVE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 515 OAK GROVE ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave
Norfolk, VA 23508
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
Larchmont EdgewaterGhent

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity