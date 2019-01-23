419 Warren Crescent - 6

Amenities

1 BR/1 BA with large study. Large, open living area with hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Private entrance. Bedroom includes beautiful decorative fireplace and Victorian style niche. Includes refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher. Tenant pays electric and gas. Washer and dryer in unit. $1430.00. Convenient to Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed on YarowEnterprises.com