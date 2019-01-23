All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4032 Bluestone Ave

4032 Bluestone Avenue · (757) 675-6500
Location

4032 Bluestone Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 4032 A&B Bluestone Ave. · Avail. now

$1,836

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent Offers Another Great Property!

Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath
#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath

Lease Dates:
#A: Now/June-6/06/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 6/12/2020-6/06/2021 - Leased!

Features:
Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms
Plenty of closet space
Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to Taco Bell, Dunkin Donuts, the library and ODU athletic facilities.
Unit A- Wood-Plank flooring.
Unit B- Carpet flooring.
Security System in Unit A

Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2067441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Bluestone Ave have any available units?
4032 Bluestone Ave has a unit available for $1,836 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Bluestone Ave have?
Some of 4032 Bluestone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Bluestone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Bluestone Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Bluestone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Bluestone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 4032 Bluestone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4032 Bluestone Ave does offer parking.
Does 4032 Bluestone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4032 Bluestone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Bluestone Ave have a pool?
No, 4032 Bluestone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Bluestone Ave have accessible units?
No, 4032 Bluestone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Bluestone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4032 Bluestone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
