4032 Bluestone Ave

Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath
#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath
Lease Dates:
#A: Now/June-6/06/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 6/12/2020-6/06/2021 - Leased!
Features:
Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms
Plenty of closet space
Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to Taco Bell, Dunkin Donuts, the library and ODU athletic facilities.
Unit A- Wood-Plank flooring.
Unit B- Carpet flooring.
Security System in Unit A
Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
No Pets Allowed
