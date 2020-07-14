37 - 525 Woodford St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Private cottage featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 baths with a sunroom, den or office. Complete access to the whole house. New paint, ceramic tile flooring, newer windows. Washer and Dryer included. Open concept with furnished living room, anchored by beautiful fireplace with raised hearth. Very well kept and clean. Breakfast nook with bay window off of kitchen. Escape to your huge backyard oasis, a park like setting complete with beautiful mature landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Close to bases and beach.

**Room For Rent** Private cottage featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 baths with a sunroom, den or office. Complete access to the whole house. New paint, ceramic tile flooring, newer windows. Washer and Dryer included. Open concept with furnished living room, anchored by beautiful fireplace with raised hearth. Very well kept and clean. Breakfast nook with bay window off of kitchen. Escape to your huge backyard oasis, a park like setting complete with beautiful mature landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Close to bases and beach. **Room For Rent**