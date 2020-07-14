All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:30 AM

37 - 525 Woodford St

525 Woodford Street · (757) 617-0280
Location

525 Woodford Street, Norfolk, VA 23503
North Chesapeake Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Private cottage featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 baths with a sunroom, den or office. Complete access to the whole house. New paint, ceramic tile flooring, newer windows. Washer and Dryer included. Open concept with furnished living room, anchored by beautiful fireplace with raised hearth. Very well kept and clean. Breakfast nook with bay window off of kitchen. Escape to your huge backyard oasis, a park like setting complete with beautiful mature landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Close to bases and beach.
**Room For Rent** Private cottage featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 baths with a sunroom, den or office. Complete access to the whole house. New paint, ceramic tile flooring, newer windows. Washer and Dryer included. Open concept with furnished living room, anchored by beautiful fireplace with raised hearth. Very well kept and clean. Breakfast nook with bay window off of kitchen. Escape to your huge backyard oasis, a park like setting complete with beautiful mature landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Close to bases and beach. **Room For Rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 - 525 Woodford St have any available units?
37 - 525 Woodford St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 - 525 Woodford St have?
Some of 37 - 525 Woodford St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 - 525 Woodford St currently offering any rent specials?
37 - 525 Woodford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 - 525 Woodford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 - 525 Woodford St is pet friendly.
Does 37 - 525 Woodford St offer parking?
Yes, 37 - 525 Woodford St offers parking.
Does 37 - 525 Woodford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 - 525 Woodford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 - 525 Woodford St have a pool?
No, 37 - 525 Woodford St does not have a pool.
Does 37 - 525 Woodford St have accessible units?
No, 37 - 525 Woodford St does not have accessible units.
Does 37 - 525 Woodford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 - 525 Woodford St has units with dishwashers.
