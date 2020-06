Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers. Ask about our rental specials!



DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS I HAVE INSTALLED A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE PROPERTY. GO TO THE ATTACHMENTS AND CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR. I WILL BE DOWNLOADING APPLICATIONS FOR YOU TO PRINT OFF IF INTERESTED. THANK YOU



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028604)