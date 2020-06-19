All apartments in Norfolk
306 West 35th Street - 6

306 W 35th St · (757) 577-2902
Location

306 W 35th St, Norfolk, VA 23508
Park Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3rd floor Luxury sweet. Historic Building Completely remodeled, refinished antique heart pine hardwood flooring throughout, Luxury bathroom, relaxing balcony, Central Heat and air conditioning,Laundry room with washer and dryer. Large Kitchen,Centrally located close to everything, Military bases, Ship yard, Shipping port, Colleges, EVMS, Business, Restaurants, Downtown and more. tenant responsible for all utilities. AVAILABLE NOW MOVE IN TODAY. Hurry this one wont last long! Rent ONLY $1150 CALL Gabriel TODAY 757-577-2902
Only serious inquiries call Monday- Saturday 9-5pm
Beautiful 3rd floor Luxury sweet. Historic Building Completely remodeled, refinished antique heart pine hardwood flooring throughout, Luxury bathroom, relaxing balcony, Central Heat and air conditioning,Laundry room with washer and dryer. Large Kitchen,Centrally located close to everything, Military bases, Ship yard, Shipping port, Colleges, EVMS, Business, Restaurants, Downtown and more. tenant responsible for all utilities. AVAILABLE NOW MOVE IN TODAY. Hurry this one wont last long! Rent ONLY $1150 CALL Gabriel TODAY 757-577-2902

Only serious inquiries call Monday- Saturday 9-5pm
Only serious inquiries call Monday- Saturday 9-5pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

