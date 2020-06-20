2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN MIDDLE TOWNE ARCH - Take a look! Living room, dining room & den, remodeled kitchen, all appliances, including washer/dryer, rear deck, plenty of parking - driveway actually in rear but tons of parking on street out front, too. All bedrooms upstairs; master has private access to upstairs hall bath. Fresh carpet and paint in progress, but she'll be ready real soon for occupancy! Minutes from downtown, 16 minutes to Naval Operations Base, Norfolk, easy access to I-264 and downtown universities. EZ to show!



(RLNE5814437)