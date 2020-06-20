All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT

2904 Middle Towne Crescent · (757) 758-6698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2904 Middle Towne Crescent, Norfolk, VA 23504
Liberty-Roberts Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN MIDDLE TOWNE ARCH - Take a look! Living room, dining room & den, remodeled kitchen, all appliances, including washer/dryer, rear deck, plenty of parking - driveway actually in rear but tons of parking on street out front, too. All bedrooms upstairs; master has private access to upstairs hall bath. Fresh carpet and paint in progress, but she'll be ready real soon for occupancy! Minutes from downtown, 16 minutes to Naval Operations Base, Norfolk, easy access to I-264 and downtown universities. EZ to show!

(RLNE5814437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT have any available units?
2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT have?
Some of 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT currently offering any rent specials?
2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT pet-friendly?
No, 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT offer parking?
Yes, 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT does offer parking.
Does 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT have a pool?
No, 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT does not have a pool.
Does 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT have accessible units?
No, 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 MIDDLE TOWNE CRESCENT does not have units with dishwashers.
