201 W Tazewell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GORGEOUS/ DRAMATIC CORNER LOFT IN NORFOLK'S ORIGINAL LOFT BUILDING. SOME AMAZING FEATURES ARE POST AND BEAM CONSTRUCTION WITH EXPOSED SPRINKLER SYSTEM, FOURTEEN FOOT CEILINGS,10 FT WINDOWS ALL AROUND, EXPOSED BRICK WALLS.TEN FOOT BALCONY OVERLOOKS LOVELY RESIDENTIAL DUKE STREET. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND A BAR AREA ARE PART OF A FULLY EQUIPPED KICTHEN . A STACK WASHER AND DRYER. LRG BATH WITH SEPARATE TILED SHOWER AND TUB ARE INCLUDED WITH TRACK LIGHTING AND TWO CEILING FANS. mUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. BLOCK FROM THE WATER & PAGODA. TWO BLOCKS FROM GRANBY STREET VENUES, THREE BLOCKS FROM THE MAIN AND WATERSIDE DISTRICT. ENJOY THE PRIVACY OF FREEMASON EXCITEMENT OF DOWNTOWN AND THE FINANCIAL DISTRICT JUST STEPS AWAY.LIGHT RAIL AND THE YMCA ARE ALSO THREE BLOCKS AWAY!

RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWAGE, BUILDING AND FLOOD INSURANCE AND TRASH PICK UP. ADDITIONAL MOVE IN FEE OF $200.NO DOGS ALLOWED. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES