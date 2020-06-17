All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:23 PM

1343 W 39th Street

1343 West 39th Street · (757) 467-9555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1343 West 39th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
4 bedroom house with 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, storage, full kitchen, 2 laundry areas, and conveniently located to ODU campus. Lease includes monthly maintenance visits, free HVAC filter checks and filters, free replacement light bulbs, and general maintenance. Lease starts August 1, 2020. Back bedroom features private entrance, private full bathroom and laundry room. 2nd Bedroom features private entrance and half bathroom. Carport with enough room for 3 cars, and more parking on street. Please contact agent directly for showings. This location is accepting groups of 5 OR 3 students. Please check or ask about our other listings in the area. OWNER AGENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 W 39th Street have any available units?
1343 W 39th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 W 39th Street have?
Some of 1343 W 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 W 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1343 W 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 W 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1343 W 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1343 W 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1343 W 39th Street does offer parking.
Does 1343 W 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 W 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 W 39th Street have a pool?
No, 1343 W 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1343 W 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 1343 W 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 W 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 W 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
