1343 W 39th Street

4 bedroom house with 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, storage, full kitchen, 2 laundry areas, and conveniently located to ODU campus. Lease includes monthly maintenance visits, free HVAC filter checks and filters, free replacement light bulbs, and general maintenance. Lease starts August 1, 2020. Back bedroom features private entrance, private full bathroom and laundry room. 2nd Bedroom features private entrance and half bathroom. Carport with enough room for 3 cars, and more parking on street. Please contact agent directly for showings. This location is accepting groups of 5 OR 3 students. Please check or ask about our other listings in the area. OWNER AGENT.