1308 W 42nd St

Amenities
ODUrent offers another great property!
SPRING SPECIAL PRICE REDUCTION! $449/person!
Style:
Duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath
#B: (up) 5 bed, 2.5 bath * Private Deck*
Lease Dates:
A: 5/29/2020- 5/23/2021 | Leased!
B: NOW/JUNE- 5/23/2021 | AVAILABLE
Features:
Cool duplex with off street parking. Includes large kitchen, central air/heat, washer/dryers in unit, and huge upstairs deck in back! Close to ODU library and WEB Center. Tile flooring. (Security System Unit B).
Utilities Not Included:
Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
Gas - for heat
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2077576)