1308 W 42nd St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SPRING SPECIAL PRICE REDUCTION! $449/person!



Style:

Duplex (up/down)

#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath

#B: (up) 5 bed, 2.5 bath * Private Deck*



Lease Dates:

A: 5/29/2020- 5/23/2021 | Leased!

B: NOW/JUNE- 5/23/2021 | AVAILABLE



Features:

Cool duplex with off street parking. Includes large kitchen, central air/heat, washer/dryers in unit, and huge upstairs deck in back! Close to ODU library and WEB Center. Tile flooring. (Security System Unit B).



Utilities Not Included:

Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

Gas - for heat



No Pets Allowed



