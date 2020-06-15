Amenities

1022 Westover Avenue #3 Available 07/16/20 TEN 22 WESTOVER - West Ghent - Gorgeous penthouse condo in West Ghent! 3 large Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, one with a jetted tub. Huge Kitchen and butlers pantry with mini fridge, Large Dining room, Family room and Covered porch. Beautiful Oak floors, granite counters. One reserved and covered parking space for off street parking. Pet friendly. Laundry and Storage are located in the basement. Walk to restaurants, breweries, Elizabeth River trail, and Colley Ave. Water, Trash and Ground maintenance included in the rent. Available mid July. Apply online at howardhannarentals.com



