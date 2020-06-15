All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1022 Westover Avenue #3

1022 Westover Avenue · (757) 499-5688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1022 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
West Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1022 Westover Avenue #3 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1022 Westover Avenue #3 Available 07/16/20 TEN 22 WESTOVER - West Ghent - Gorgeous penthouse condo in West Ghent! 3 large Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, one with a jetted tub. Huge Kitchen and butlers pantry with mini fridge, Large Dining room, Family room and Covered porch. Beautiful Oak floors, granite counters. One reserved and covered parking space for off street parking. Pet friendly. Laundry and Storage are located in the basement. Walk to restaurants, breweries, Elizabeth River trail, and Colley Ave. Water, Trash and Ground maintenance included in the rent. Available mid July. Apply online at howardhannarentals.com

(RLNE4678588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Westover Avenue #3 have any available units?
1022 Westover Avenue #3 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Westover Avenue #3 have?
Some of 1022 Westover Avenue #3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Westover Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Westover Avenue #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Westover Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Westover Avenue #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Westover Avenue #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Westover Avenue #3 does offer parking.
Does 1022 Westover Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Westover Avenue #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Westover Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 1022 Westover Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Westover Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 1022 Westover Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Westover Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Westover Avenue #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
