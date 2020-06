Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1009 Colonial Ave #6 Available 08/01/20 1009 Colonial Ave #9 - Space galore and located in central Ghent. Walk to EVMS, Sentara and Colley Ave. Beautiful hardwood floors plus updated kitchen and all appliances included. Enjoy private balcony! Off street parking.



Available Now. Contact Rose and Womble,Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.



(RLNE5831132)