Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
Harborstone
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:59 AM

Harborstone

Open Now until 5pm
761 Adams Dr · (757) 379-8862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA 23601
Ivy Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02B · Avail. Nov 11

$736

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 03A · Avail. Oct 20

$736

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 01A · Avail. Sep 18

$761

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02B · Avail. now

$746

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 08A · Avail. now

$796

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 08B · Avail. now

$796

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01A · Avail. now

$916

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$966

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 01B · Avail. now

$966

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harborstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.

Welcome to Harborstone Apartments in Newport News, VA. We know when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment you have a choice, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home. From our beautifully landscaped grounds to the attention to detail placed in every design choice we make, we have your best interest at heart.

Harborstone Apartments are located on Adams and Antrim Drive right off of Harpersville Road in the heart of Mid-town Newport News. Patrick Henry Mall, the City Center at Oyster Point, and the brand new Peninsula Town Center are just minutes away! We are also close to Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia Living and Mariner's Museums, golf courses, several beaches, and other areas of interest.

Choose from a variety of floor plans, which have been designed with you in mind. Whether you want an expansive living space for entertaining or a quiet office to work from home, Harborstone Apartments has an apartment for you. We provide an impressive list of features and amenities, which include offering pet-friendly apartments in Newport News. Wander through our warm and inviting community and you'll see beautifully landscaped grounds where you can spend countless hours enjoying the outdoors, going on relaxing walks in the evenings, and bonding with your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $600 (based on credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs. Aggressive Breeds. Breed restrictions: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.
Parking Details: Open lot: 1 sticker per unit.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: in some leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harborstone have any available units?
Harborstone has 10 units available starting at $736 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Harborstone have?
Some of Harborstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harborstone currently offering any rent specials?
Harborstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harborstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Harborstone is pet friendly.
Does Harborstone offer parking?
Yes, Harborstone offers parking.
Does Harborstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harborstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harborstone have a pool?
Yes, Harborstone has a pool.
Does Harborstone have accessible units?
No, Harborstone does not have accessible units.
Does Harborstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harborstone has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Harborstone?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

