Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.



Welcome to Harborstone Apartments in Newport News, VA. We know when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment you have a choice, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home. From our beautifully landscaped grounds to the attention to detail placed in every design choice we make, we have your best interest at heart.



Harborstone Apartments are located on Adams and Antrim Drive right off of Harpersville Road in the heart of Mid-town Newport News. Patrick Henry Mall, the City Center at Oyster Point, and the brand new Peninsula Town Center are just minutes away! We are also close to Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia Living and Mariner's Museums, golf courses, several beaches, and other areas of interest.



Choose from a variety of floor plans, which have been designed with you in mind. Whether you want an expansive living space for entertaining or a quiet office to work from home, Harborstone Apartments has an apartment for you. We provide an impressive list of features and amenities, which include offering pet-friendly apartments in Newport News. Wander through our warm and inviting community and you'll see beautifully landscaped grounds where you can spend countless hours enjoying the outdoors, going on relaxing walks in the evenings, and bonding with your neighbors.