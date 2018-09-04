Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood. The home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen, laundry room and half bath on the first floor. The second floor features a spacious master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets and master bath with his and hers vanities, tiled shower and large soaker tub. The second floor also includes three additional bedrooms and a full bath. The home features a 2 car garage, fenced back yard, and deck.



The neighborhood is close to Ft. Eustis and Yorktown Coast Guard Facility & Naval Weapons Station. No smoking please. Pets Considered



(RLNE5700388)