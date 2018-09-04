All apartments in Newport News
883 Weyanoke
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:58 AM

883 Weyanoke

883 Weyanoke Lane · (757) 504-2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA 23608
Colony Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 883 Weyanoke · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood. The home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen, laundry room and half bath on the first floor. The second floor features a spacious master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets and master bath with his and hers vanities, tiled shower and large soaker tub. The second floor also includes three additional bedrooms and a full bath. The home features a 2 car garage, fenced back yard, and deck.

The neighborhood is close to Ft. Eustis and Yorktown Coast Guard Facility & Naval Weapons Station. No smoking please. Pets Considered

(RLNE5700388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 Weyanoke have any available units?
883 Weyanoke has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 Weyanoke have?
Some of 883 Weyanoke's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 Weyanoke currently offering any rent specials?
883 Weyanoke isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 Weyanoke pet-friendly?
Yes, 883 Weyanoke is pet friendly.
Does 883 Weyanoke offer parking?
Yes, 883 Weyanoke does offer parking.
Does 883 Weyanoke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 883 Weyanoke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 Weyanoke have a pool?
No, 883 Weyanoke does not have a pool.
Does 883 Weyanoke have accessible units?
No, 883 Weyanoke does not have accessible units.
Does 883 Weyanoke have units with dishwashers?
No, 883 Weyanoke does not have units with dishwashers.
