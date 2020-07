Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool ceiling fan playground tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

812 Bishop Court Available 08/07/20 812 Bishop Court - Desirable Kiln Creek property with many amenities. Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Large family room with gas fireplace just off from the kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and a pantry with an eat-in area. Large 4-bedrooms. Master has a great bath with a jetted tub and separate shower with a dressing area. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Home is located on cul-de-sac with lots of shade trees in backyard.



Some painting is being done, check with agent please.



(RLNE3427101)