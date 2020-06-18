701 Windbrook Circle

Amenities
$750 off the first months rent with 1 year lease! Call for incentives on a 2 year lease!! - Townhouse, 2 Story, 1697 Sq. Ft.
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath
This home has a nice open floor plan, living room that has cathedral ceilings. The master bedroom comes with a separate sitting area and a master bath with a stand up shower with jetted tub.
Other Features: Large kitchen, Breakfast bar and Separate dining area, Foyer, Laundry room, Gas fireplace with TV Alcove, Carpet & Vinyl flooring, Assigned parking, Central air, Gas water heater, Gas heat, Patio, Washer/dryer hook-ups
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric stove, Disposal.
(RLNE4115032)