All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like 701 Windbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
701 Windbrook Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

701 Windbrook Circle

701 Windbrook Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport News
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

701 Windbrook Circle, Newport News, VA 23602
Kiln Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$750 off the first months rent with 1 year lease! Call for incentives on a 2 year lease!! - Townhouse, 2 Story, 1697 Sq. Ft.
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath
This home has a nice open floor plan, living room that has cathedral ceilings. The master bedroom comes with a separate sitting area and a master bath with a stand up shower with jetted tub.
Other Features: Large kitchen, Breakfast bar and Separate dining area, Foyer, Laundry room, Gas fireplace with TV Alcove, Carpet & Vinyl flooring, Assigned parking, Central air, Gas water heater, Gas heat, Patio, Washer/dryer hook-ups
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric stove, Disposal.

(RLNE4115032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Windbrook Circle have any available units?
701 Windbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Windbrook Circle have?
Some of 701 Windbrook Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Windbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
701 Windbrook Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Windbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 701 Windbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 701 Windbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 701 Windbrook Circle does offer parking.
Does 701 Windbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Windbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Windbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 701 Windbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 701 Windbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 701 Windbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Windbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Windbrook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln
Newport News, VA 23602
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl
Newport News, VA 23606
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr
Newport News, VA 23606
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop
Newport News, VA 23606
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres
Newport News, VA 23608
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave
Newport News, VA 23607
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct
Newport News, VA 23602

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms
Newport News Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport News Pet Friendly Places
Newport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NC
Poquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PalmerDeer Park
Ivy FarmsWarwick Lawns
Downtown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University