Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

23 Dinwiddie Place Available 09/15/20 Home in Windsor Great Park on Cul-de-sac - Beautiful 2 story home on cul-de-sac in Windsor Great Park subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, den with rear deck access to the landscaped backyard with playset and storage shed. The formal dining room opens to the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Primary suite has oversized walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with double vanity and jetted tub/shower combo. Finished room over the garage can be used as you wish, such as an office or craft room.



(RLNE5902805)