All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like 23 Dinwiddie Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
23 Dinwiddie Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

23 Dinwiddie Place

23 Dinwiddie Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport News
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23 Dinwiddie Place, Newport News, VA 23608
Windsor Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
23 Dinwiddie Place Available 09/15/20 Home in Windsor Great Park on Cul-de-sac - Beautiful 2 story home on cul-de-sac in Windsor Great Park subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, den with rear deck access to the landscaped backyard with playset and storage shed. The formal dining room opens to the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Primary suite has oversized walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with double vanity and jetted tub/shower combo. Finished room over the garage can be used as you wish, such as an office or craft room.

(RLNE5902805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Dinwiddie Place have any available units?
23 Dinwiddie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Dinwiddie Place have?
Some of 23 Dinwiddie Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Dinwiddie Place currently offering any rent specials?
23 Dinwiddie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Dinwiddie Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Dinwiddie Place is pet friendly.
Does 23 Dinwiddie Place offer parking?
Yes, 23 Dinwiddie Place offers parking.
Does 23 Dinwiddie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Dinwiddie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Dinwiddie Place have a pool?
No, 23 Dinwiddie Place does not have a pool.
Does 23 Dinwiddie Place have accessible units?
No, 23 Dinwiddie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Dinwiddie Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Dinwiddie Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl
Newport News, VA 23606
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr
Newport News, VA 23606
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln
Newport News, VA 23601
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way
Newport News, VA 23602
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave
Newport News, VA 23607
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr
Newport News, VA 23606

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms
Newport News Apartments with PoolsNewport News Pet Friendly Places
Newport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Petersburg, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PalmerDeer Park
Campbell
Downtown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University