Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:40 PM

154 Hemisphere Circle

154 Hemisphere Circle · (757) 517-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Newport News
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

154 Hemisphere Circle, Newport News, VA 23601
Robinson Terrace

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1917 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom, three-story townhouse in Meridian Parkside located in Newport News. This lovely 1,917 sq. ft townhouse is an end unit with a living room and a dining area with a chandelier. The kitchen has an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. The utility room has a washer and dryer. 2 car attached garage. Also features a deck, sprinkler system, carpet, blinds, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, ceiling fans and track lighting. This townhouse has electric heat and central air. Enjoy the Association pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Located near LAFB, shopping and more!! Pet Friendly, pet restrictions. This home is not registered in the section 8 housing program.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**
*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Hemisphere Circle have any available units?
154 Hemisphere Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 Hemisphere Circle have?
Some of 154 Hemisphere Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Hemisphere Circle currently offering any rent specials?
154 Hemisphere Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Hemisphere Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Hemisphere Circle is pet friendly.
Does 154 Hemisphere Circle offer parking?
Yes, 154 Hemisphere Circle offers parking.
Does 154 Hemisphere Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Hemisphere Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Hemisphere Circle have a pool?
Yes, 154 Hemisphere Circle has a pool.
Does 154 Hemisphere Circle have accessible units?
No, 154 Hemisphere Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Hemisphere Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Hemisphere Circle has units with dishwashers.
