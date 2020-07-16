154 Hemisphere Circle

Amenities

4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom, three-story townhouse in Meridian Parkside located in Newport News. This lovely 1,917 sq. ft townhouse is an end unit with a living room and a dining area with a chandelier. The kitchen has an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. The utility room has a washer and dryer. 2 car attached garage. Also features a deck, sprinkler system, carpet, blinds, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, ceiling fans and track lighting. This townhouse has electric heat and central air. Enjoy the Association pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Located near LAFB, shopping and more!! Pet Friendly, pet restrictions. This home is not registered in the section 8 housing program.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.