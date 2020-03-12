All apartments in Newport News
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12742 Daybreak Cir.

12742 Daybreak Circle · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12742 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA 23602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12742 Daybreak Cir. · Avail. Aug 5

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
12742 Daybreak Cir. Available 08/05/20 12742 Daybreak Cir. - 2 bedroom 2.5 baths condo in Daybreak Newport News - Nice and well maintained 2 Bedroom Condo off Denbigh Blvd of Newport News. 1150 Sq ft. Living room with balcony and gas fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with full appliances: refrigerator, gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Laundry closet with dryer & washer hook-up. Secured common front door. Community pool. Close to hospital, shopping, I-64. Great and convenient location.

Schools: Kiln Creek Elementary, Dozier Middle, Denbigh High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12742 Daybreak Cir. have any available units?
12742 Daybreak Cir. has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 12742 Daybreak Cir. have?
Some of 12742 Daybreak Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12742 Daybreak Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
12742 Daybreak Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12742 Daybreak Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 12742 Daybreak Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 12742 Daybreak Cir. offer parking?
No, 12742 Daybreak Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 12742 Daybreak Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12742 Daybreak Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12742 Daybreak Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 12742 Daybreak Cir. has a pool.
Does 12742 Daybreak Cir. have accessible units?
No, 12742 Daybreak Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 12742 Daybreak Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12742 Daybreak Cir. has units with dishwashers.
