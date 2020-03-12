Amenities
12742 Daybreak Cir. Available 08/05/20 12742 Daybreak Cir. - 2 bedroom 2.5 baths condo in Daybreak Newport News - Nice and well maintained 2 Bedroom Condo off Denbigh Blvd of Newport News. 1150 Sq ft. Living room with balcony and gas fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with full appliances: refrigerator, gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Laundry closet with dryer & washer hook-up. Secured common front door. Community pool. Close to hospital, shopping, I-64. Great and convenient location.
Schools: Kiln Creek Elementary, Dozier Middle, Denbigh High
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4921238)