123 Plainfield Drive Available 07/01/20 Amazing Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Landscowne - Great home on a corner lot in Landsdowne subdivision! Downstairs master with jetted tub, walk in closet. Three large bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Carpet, wood and manufactured flooring and skylights in Family room. Formal Dining and Living room for entertaining and a large fenced in back yard for out door gatherings. Call for an appointment to view this rare gem! Will be available for showing and rent after July 1st.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5602.



(RLNE4915134)