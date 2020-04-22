All apartments in Newport News
123 Plainfield Drive

123 Plainfield Drive · (757) 913-5604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Plainfield Drive, Newport News, VA 23602
The Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 123 Plainfield Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
123 Plainfield Drive Available 07/01/20 Amazing Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Landscowne - Great home on a corner lot in Landsdowne subdivision! Downstairs master with jetted tub, walk in closet. Three large bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Carpet, wood and manufactured flooring and skylights in Family room. Formal Dining and Living room for entertaining and a large fenced in back yard for out door gatherings. Call for an appointment to view this rare gem! Will be available for showing and rent after July 1st.

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5602.

(RLNE4915134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Plainfield Drive have any available units?
123 Plainfield Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
Is 123 Plainfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Plainfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Plainfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 Plainfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 123 Plainfield Drive offer parking?
No, 123 Plainfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 123 Plainfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Plainfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Plainfield Drive have a pool?
No, 123 Plainfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 Plainfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Plainfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Plainfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Plainfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Plainfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Plainfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
