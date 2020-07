8334 TERRA GRANDE AVENUE

Amenities

SINGLE FAMILY Home in ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD!***AVAILABLE NOW! 5 Bedrooms on Upper Level including Master Bedroom/Bathroom En-Suite!**TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE and additional DRIVEWAY Parking! **HARDWOOD FLOORS on Main and Upper Levels** FRESHLY PAINTED, Kitchen with GRANITE Counters, Island and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances***Lower Level Family Room with w/Wet Bar***OUTDOOR DECK and PATIO. ****Very Close to Ft. BELVOIR, Shopping and Restaurants!** Near I-95, Fairfax County Parkway! PETS are case by case. Move in Ready!